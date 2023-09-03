Taking 10,000 steps a day is a goal for many people. However, according to research published on Thursday by RadboudUMC, taking fewer steps can also significantly reduce the risk of premature death and cardiovascular disease. The researchers emphasize that this does not mean people should be less active.

The scientists analyzed data from twelve international studies involving over 110,000 participants. The results suggest that the risk of death does not further decrease beyond 8,800 steps a day. For cardiovascular disease, no additional risk reduction is observed beyond 7,100 steps. The findings of the study align with recent research, which shows that health benefits plateau at fewer than 10,000 steps.

"What sets our study apart is that we provide clear step targets for the first time," explained researcher Niels Stens. "We show that measurable health benefits can be obtained by walking about 2,500 steps per day. And that every additional 500 steps further improves your health. This is good news because not everyone can walk nearly 9,000 steps a day."

The study does not reveal any differences between men and women. However, walking faster does offer additional benefits, regardless of the total number of steps taken per day.

According to research lead Thijs Eijsvogels, reaching 9,000 steps should not be the endpoint. "More steps are not worse in any case. Furthermore, our study only investigated the influence on the risk of all-cause mortality and cardiovascular diseases. Walking, or exercise in general, provides many more benefits. Think, for example, of improved sleep quality and mental health. And it is enjoyable too!"

Eijsvogels pointed out that the study aims to provide people with clear and easily measurable goals. The World Health Organization recommends at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity weekly activity for all adults. However, Eijsvogels explained that many individuals are uncertain about what constitutes moderate-intensity exercise. "Counting steps is much simpler, especially since most people have a smartphone or a smartwatch nowadays," he concluded.