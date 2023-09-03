The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) is investigating whether paper straws contain the harmful chemical PFAS, what levels are present, and whether these levels pose a risk to public health. A spokesperson for the agency confirmed this following a report by EenVandaag.

PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, are man-made chemicals used in various products that resist heat, water, and oil. However, they pose environmental and health concerns due to their persistence and potential adverse effects on human health. These chemicals are difficult to degrade and have been associated with cancer, elevated cholesterol, and reproductive defects.

The investigation is being conducted at a specialized NVWA laboratory in Groningen and is expected to be completed by the end of this year or the beginning of next year. The agency has not yet released any initial findings. According to the NVWA, the investigation began before the summer, prompted by information received from Belgian scientists.

In Belgium, researcher Thimo Groffen conducted research on straws for the University of Antwerp. He examined several materials. "The concentrations we found depend very much on the type of material. We studied paper, bamboo glass, stainless steel, and plastic. And the concentrations are generally very low,” he told EenVandaag.

Groffen said he suspects that PFAS may be ingested through paper straws. He cited an American study which found that PFAS does leach from commercially available straws into drinks in the United States. The researcher explained that the chemical may be used to make them grease- and water-resistant. "I suspect they are either added deliberately, but it could also be that it is a contamination that occurred during the manufacturing process," he added.

According to the researcher, the best alternative is a straw made of stainless steel. "Or not using straws at all, of course, that's also possible."