"Municipalities, do not make irreversible decisions on third-country nationals", the Association of Dutch Municipalities (VNG) advices after the emergency ruling of the Council of State (RvS). The latter had decided on Friday evening that a so-called third-country national from Ukraine, who was in danger of losing his right to protection on Monday, may remain in the refugee shelter for the time being.

"VNG is closely following the further process and continues to call on the government to ensure clarity, practicability, and legal defensibility of the regulations. As municipalities, we continue to advocate for these people who have been living in our communities for more than a year and stand for a careful process," the association said in a response to the ruling of the Council of the State.

The Council of State had made an emergency ruling for a single third-country national shortly before on Friday evening. He was allowed to remain in the shelter until a decision on the merits. The ruling concerns an individual case but, according to the highest administrative court, has a "guiding character" for other third-country nationals.

The case had been filed by a man from Tanzania. He was living in Ukraine on a temporary residence permit when Russia invaded the country last year. He fled to the Netherlands and received the same protection as Ukrainians. However, the Cabinet wants that to end on Monday. The third-country nationals then run the risk of having to leave the shelter and end up on the streets. They will then also no longer be allowed to work and will no longer receive housing benefits. They must then apply for asylum or a study visa, otherwise, they will have to leave the Netherlands within 28 days.

Third-country nationals are foreigners who were in Ukraine at the time the Russian invasion began and decided to flee Ukraine.