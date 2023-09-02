The national weather institute KNMI warns of dense fog for the provinces of Zuid-Holland, Zeeland, and west of Brabant. Code Yellow applies to these areas. Locally, visibility is less than 200 meters.

This morning, there will be fog mainly in the south of the Netherlands, with dense fog at times in the center and southwest. The fog could affect traffic and outdoor activities. However, the fog will gradually dissipate, but it will remain mostly cloudy there. In the north, the sun will show up regularly. There is also a chance of occasional showers in the east. The wind will be light, but at sea and on the IJsselmeer the wind will be moderate from the east.

But on this first weekend of autumn, the Netherlands will experience a touch of summer, according to Weeronline. After a foggy start, there is plenty of room for sunshine today. In addition, the temperatures of 21 to 24 degrees are significantly higher than on the previous days.

On Sunday, there will also be pleasant outdoor weather with occasional sunshine and highs between 21 and 25 degrees. In the coming week, it will be even warmer and sunnier, the weather service said.