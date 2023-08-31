The number of people in the Netherlands receiving welfare benefits decreased in the second quarter this year, Statistics Netherlands announced on Thursday. However, the number of young people on welfare rose slightly.

At the end of June, 396,000 people received general welfare benefits. This is meant for people who do not have enough income or assets to cover their living expenses. This represents a 6 percent increase compared to a year earlier. For more than two years, the number of people on welfare benefits has been declining, but the pace of decline has slowed in recent months. Viewed over a longer period, the number of welfare recipients is back to about the same level as more than ten years ago.

The number of people under the age of 27 receiving welfare benefits is 3% higher than a year earlier. At the end of June, this group numbered nearly 36,000 people. The number of young people on welfare also increased in the first three months of the year. CBS reported a decrease in the number of welfare recipients only among older people.

CBS also pointed out that the number of unemployed young people increased this year. Unemployed people are entitled to welfare benefits under certain conditions.