A 61-year-old primary school teacher from Pijnacker is in custody on suspicion of child sex abuse and child pornography. He is suspected of sexually abusing an underage girl between 2008 and 2010, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said on Wednesday.

The police arrested the man on August 16. They found child pornography on his data carriers seized while raiding his home.

According to the OM, the man is a teacher at a primary school and at a sports club. “There are, as yet, no indications that the suspect has committed criminal offenses at the school or the sports club,” the OM said. The police informed them about the teacher’s arrest.

A magistrate remanded the man into custody for another 14 days on Wednesday. The reason the authorities only announced the man’s arrest now is likely because he was placed in restricted custody before appearing before the magistrate.

Restricted custody means that the suspect can only have contact with his lawyer. It can also prevent the police and OM from revealing details about an investigation.