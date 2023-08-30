The Hague is planning a city-wide ban on carrying knives after several stabbing incidents. The office of mayor and aldermen wants to include the ban on knives in the General Local Ordinance. The topic is on their agenda for a meeting on Thursday afternoon.

The city council recently unanimously adopted a motion to ban the carrying of knives throughout the city, Omroep West reported. Hart voor Den Haag, VVD, PVV, and ChristenUnie/SGP submitted the motion, raising concerns about several violent incidents in the city in recent months.

The office of mayor and aldermen now gave heed to the city council’s call. They plan to make it prohibited to carry knives “on the road or in publicly accessible buildings without a clear legitimate purpose.” The ban covers “utility knives” like kitchen knives, pocket knives, or Stanley knives on the street and in public spaces. You can still carry a knife if it is “packed in such a way that it is not suitable for immediate use.” And you can still use a knife when eating on a terrace.

Hart voor Den Haag city councilor Rachid Geurnaoui is “very happy” with the intended ban. “Knife use is out of control in The Hague. The ban allows us to combat the number of knives on the street and to tackle young people in particular,” he told Omroep West. “With this ban, the police can enforce better.”

The city council must still approve the adjustment of the Generlan Local Ordinance, but that is a formality given the unanimously passed motion. The measure will take effect after the adjustment is published in the Municipal Gazette.