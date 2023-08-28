A 57-year-old man from Laag Soeren died in a fight at a road closure in Deventer on Sunday evening. The police arrested two suspects, a 36-year-old man from Rossum and a 52-year-old man from Hengelo, and are investigating “what happened and the roles of those involved.”

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. at a road closure on Siemelinksweg, on the N348 at the A1 exit at Deventer, according to De Stentor. The road there is closed for maintenance work from August 28 to September 24.

The police did not give much details of what happened, only that there was a “disagreement” at the road closure and that the 57-year-old man became unwell. First responders tried to resuscitate him, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene.

The police’s forensic team, criminal investigation department, and traffic accident service are investigating, according to De Stentor. They cordoned off the scene, trapping a truck behind the crime scene tape.

The police asked witnesses to come forward.