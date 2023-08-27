Five people were arrested on the second day of the Dutch Grand Prix on Saturday. Two people were caught with a stolen moped, one was arrested for shoplifting, another for being drunk in public, and the latter for threatening, the mayor of Zandvoort, David Moolenburgh announced on Sunday. In addition,15 people were also fined for urinating in public. Moolenburgh could not give more details about those arrested.

However, the mayor looked back on a successful second day. "It was busy, but under control," Moolenburgh said. Despite the rain, the inflow and outflow went well, he concluded. After qualifying, 10,000 people remained in the village, and many had gathered in and around Haltestraat near the train station.

Moolenburgh is also pleased with the measure to restrict alcohol sales. For example, supermarkets are not allowed to sell alcohol after 3 p.m. Emergency services noticed that there were far fewer people on the streets with cans or bottles of alcohol.

On the first day of the Dutch Grand Prix, two people were arrested for public drunkenness and wantonness.