Thousands of visitors to the Dutch Grand Prix arrived in Zandvoort on Saturday morning. Fans traveled early from Amsterdam Central Station to Zandvoort to watch the third free practice and qualifying. The NS transported about 44,000 race fans to Zandvoort on Saturday, a spokesperson said. The number is expected to increase further due to the wet weather. According to the spokesperson, many people prefer to travel by train instead of taking the bicycle.



The fans arrived at an overcast Zandvoort, with heavy rain at times in the coastal town. Many people therefore sought shelter along the way. Visitors were told to wear a poncho or carry an umbrella. In addition, it is also windy. The mayor of Zandvoort reported that the bicycle tunnel at Visserspad was flooded by the rain. The fire department was called in to pump out the water.



Weather service Weeronline reported that there is a high chance of showers on the circuit during both free practice sessions and qualifying. “There is an occasional dry interlude between the showers, but shortly afterward it can start raining again quickly. A thunderstorm is also not completely ruled out.” The F1 drivers must therefore must therefore expect a wet track. However, in the course of the afternoon and in the evening it will be dry in Zandvoort, Weeronline informed.



According to the NS, the atmosphere is good despite the rain showers. "This should not spoil the fun, it is pleasant at the station," said the station manager. On Friday, NS transported nearly 40,000 passengers to the Formula 1 race, according to a spokesman.

Trains have been running every five minutes between Amsterdam Centraal and Zandvoort since 8 a.m. Due to the large crowds, bicycles are not allowed on the trains.



Connexxion is also busy and transported about 7,500 racing fans to Zandvoort on Saturday morning. According to a spokesperson for the bus company, there is a lot of activity at Haarlem station, where lines 300 and 356 to Zandvoort run. Connexxion sells special bus tickets for the trip to the race track. By Friday afternoon, about 2,300 tickets had been sold, the spokesman said.

Furthermore, on the first day of the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, two people were arrested in the evening, Mayor David Moolenburgh of Zandvoort reported. The men are allegedly guilty of public drunkenness and wantonness. However, he could not provide further details about the detainees.

"This is no different from a regular night out," emphasizes Moolenburgh. He looks back on the first day of racing with satisfaction. "The inflow and outflow went well, it was a beautiful day." The circuit at Zandvoort attracted 95,000 visitors on Friday. The organization expects to receive 105,000 on Saturday. The mayor does not expect any problems with that either. "It's going as it should."

According to Moolenburgh, the evening also went "pleasantly". Enforcement officers took action against several entrepreneurs because they had built things without a permit, such as a tent. "That sometimes leads to heated discussion."

People were also confronted for selling alcohol. The municipality had limited sales to prevent nuisances. For example, supermarkets were not allowed to sell alcohol after 3 p.m. "Then it is not intended that private individuals sell alcohol from their windows," he said.