Angry taxi drivers from Haarlem are committed to blocking roads leading to the Formula One event in Zandvoort this weekend, the Noordhollands Dagblad reported on Wednesday. The taxi drivers are currently in a dispute with the municipality of Zandvoort over access permits during the race weekend.

The conflict began last week when about 150 taxi drivers in the Haarlem region were informed they will not be granted access to the vicinity of the circuit during the race weekend without a special permit, as only taxi companies from Zandvoort and Bloemenaal will be eligible for the access permit.

Over 100,000 visitors are expected every day during the weekend race. The event will notably take place during the summer vacation period this year, potentially drawing additional day visitors. This represents a high number of potential taxi users.

Although there were discussions with taxi drivers from Haarlem about "guarantees for next year," taxi drivers from Haarlem grew exasperated when they discovered that drivers from a company outside Zandvoort managed to secure these special permits.

On Tuesday afternoon, the frustrated drivers demonstrated in the center of Zandvoort to protest. "Double standards. It’s ridiculous," said spokesman Salim Belgnaouï to the Noordhollands Dagblad. He stated that there he is "99.9 percent certain" that they will block the roads during the race weekend to protest the current situation. “If it stays like this, we will definitely block it. Preferably at a time when it hurts. Sunday, maybe Saturday. Earlier is also possible, then they still have the chance to arrange something for us,' he said.

The company in question claimed they secured the passage permits "in a fairly manner." "We drove by several beach bars and collected signatures and stamps," their statement read.

Speaking to Noordhollands Dagblad, a spokesperson for the company expressed empathy for angry taxi drivers. ''People don't know how hard it is to make money as a taxi driver It's about their bread. That is not our intention at all. We simply followed the procedures.''

According to Hart van Nederland, the municipality issued access permits based on the Dutch road traffic agency RDW. Some taxis have parking permits within the area, which made them eligible for the required access permit during the race weekend. "There are taxi companies outside our town with cars registered in Zandvoort under RDW. Based on this, they are granted an access permit," the municipality said.

A spokesperson for the municipality of Zandvoort stated in NH Nieuws this afternoon in response to the possible blockade: "For handling blockades - by whoever is responsible - all services involved have plans in place. We do not make announcements about the content of those plans.”