The 25th edition of the Hatjesdag festival was celebrated on the Zeedijk in Amsterdam on Monday. The silver anniversary of the drag party started with a brunch at long tables, followed by a parade over the Zeedijk, awards for the best outfits, and a night of partying.

It is believed that Hartjesdag, celebrated on the third Monday in August, dates from the Middle Ages, likely stemming from ‘hertjesdag,’ or Deer Day in English. On that day, ordinary citizens could hunt deer in the forests around Haarlem, a pass time usually reserved for the nobility. The deer were taken to Amsterdam and roasted in the streets.

During World War II, the German occupier banned Hatrjesdag. The celebration disappeared into the history books until a local committee in Zeeidijk revived it in 1997.

According to Zeedijk businesses, Hartjesdag is more than just a cross-dressing party. The celebration is part of the heart of Amsterdam and stresses that people from the LGBTQIA+ are welcome here.

And that message is now more important than ever, Guido Leguit, manager of cafe ‘t Mandje, told NH Nieuws. “You see more and more violence and aggression against LGBTIQ+ people and people in drag,” he said. “It might be crazy after 25 years, but it seems to be getting more and more important.”