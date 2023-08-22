Apple is launching Tap to Pay in the Netherlands on Tuesday, making it possible for Dutch businesses to use their iPhones as a payment point. Apple says Adyen and SumUp will be the first payment platforms offering Tap to Pay, which could happen in just a few weeks. Other payment processors will soon use the service, too.

Tap to Pay is an extension of Apple Pay, which has been available in the Netherlands since 2019. Where Apple Pay allows you to link your card and make payments by tapping your iPhone to a payment point, Tap to Pay allows you to link your account and receive payments.

Tap to Pay accepts all forms of contactless payments, including debit cards, credit cards, and digital wallets, and it requires no additional hardware, only an iPhone and the supporting iOS app. At checkout, the business simply asks the customer to hold their card or other contactless payment method near the company’s iPhone, and the payment is completed using NFC technology.

Adyen, one of the Netherlands’ largest payment processors, has already made the technology available to customers in the Netherlands, the company said on Tuesday. “We have seen in the United States that Tap to Pay on iPhone has a positive effect on how consumers and businesses experience mobile payments,” said Roelant Prins, CCO of Adyen. “Tap to Pay on iPhone is not only easy to use, it is also supported by an iPhone’s built-in security features to keep data private and secure. We are very proud to launch this solution in the Netherlands.”

Other payment processors like Rabobank, Pay, Stripe, Revolut, myPOS, Worldline, Klearly, and Viva Wallet are expected to also use the service soon.

Tap to Pay will be available on Apple phones from 2018 and later, including the iPhone X, 11, 12, 13, and 14 series, and the iPhone SE from both 2020 and 2022.