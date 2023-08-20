Young people between the ages of 19 and 27 can be vaccinated free of charge against the human papillomavirus (HPV) until June 1, 2024. This government campaign was originally due to conclude at the end of this year, but has been extended by five months, according to caretaker Public Health State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen, who confirmed the news after reporting by RTL Nieuws.

The Cabinet wants to encourage young people to get an HPV shot, because this virus can cause different forms of cancer. The vaccine reduces the risk of six types of cancer, namely in the mouth and pharynx and in the penis, anus, vagina, labia and cervix.

Van Ooijen wants to help young people who have received a free first shot, but otherwise would have had to pay for the second jab. The interest in the free jab is "reasonable," a spokesperson said this week. "Because at some point you have to pay for it."

Nevertheless, Van Ooijen is not satisfied that only 20 percent of young people have passed the shot. He has called on young people to make use of this opportunity.

The minister also said he hopes to accommodate young people who "for good reasons" could not get the two necessary vaccinations, such as pregnancy or because people are at sea or abroad because of their work.

The cost of one vaccination is normally 200 euros. There must be at least five months between the first and second jabs.

Van Ooijen has informed the Tweede Kamer about his decision in a letter and has asked Dutch public health institute RIVM and the GGD health services to elaborate further. More than 1.3 million young men and women are eligible for the free vaccination.