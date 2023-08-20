Travel agent TUI is going to use their mobile app to experiment on a project which involves the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The app will give suggestions for different options, like destinations and excursions, based on the customer's preferences.

It will only be tested on customers from the United Kingdom for now.

It regards the use of the well-known OpenAI tool, ChatGPT, a chatbot that has been used many times. The test is part of a plan by TUI to integrate AI into all their activities.

The travel operator will also test the tools for communication with their customers after they return from their vacations.

"Our goal is to be the leader in the use of new technologies and to actively shape the future of tourism," said TUI executive Sebastian Ebel in a statement that was released last week. "ChatGPT-technology can help simplify process and service for customers or make information easier to create."