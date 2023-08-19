A 33-year-old man was convicted on Friday by a Rotterdam court to 15 months in prison, with six months suspended, for a hit-and-run incident in April in Rotterdam that left a 45-year-old pedestrian in a coma. The man had prior convictions related to driving incidents.

On April 23, Majid Z. did not stop at a red light and hit a pedestrian at a crosswalk in Rotterdam. The collision occurred at the intersection of Zuidplein, Pleinweg, and Mijnsherenlaan. Before the incident, police officers attempted to stop Z. for speeding, as he was driving at 72 kilometers per hour in a 50-kilometer zone. Despite their efforts, Z. continued driving, leading to the collision with the pedestrian. Even though the car was found by the police a few blocks away, the driver could not be traced.

"This driving behavior can be characterized as reckless," the court stated. "Furthermore, the defendant left the accident scene and was driving with an invalid license.” He was apprehended later that day and denied all allegations for a time.

The court heavily criticized his behavior, also noting that in late 2021, in an attempt to evade the police, he drove recklessly through built-up areas. “He clearly showed no regard for the safety of other road users." Z. had several prior convictions for driving without a license and has been caught driving under the influence.

His sentence is higher than the prosecution's request of 11 months, with five suspended. "The sentence demanded by the prosecutor does not fully do justice to the number and seriousness of the offenses, the previous convictions, and the circumstances,” the court stated.