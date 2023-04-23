On Sunday morning, a 45-year-old man from Rotterdam was seriously injured after colliding with a hit-and-run driver earlier in the morning. Police are investigating and looking for witnesses. The man was later taken to a hospital, police said.

Around 6 a.m. on Sunday, police officers stopped a driver in Pleinweg because he was driving too fast. However, when they asked the driver to stop, he drove off in the direction of Strevelsweg.

Shortly thereafter, the fleeing driver collided with the 45-year-old man and drove on. The man from Rotterdam was seriously injured in the accident and had to be resuscitated at the scene. The man was then taken to a hospital unconscious and seriously injured, according to the police.

Even though the car was found by the police a few blocks away, the driver could not be traced. The police are investigating and looking for witnesses.