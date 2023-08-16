Trash collectors in Nijmegen had quite a fright this week. They found a large snake in a plastic bag left with the trash, collection company Dar said on Instagram.

“Separating waste isss sssometimes tricky. But we couldn’t ignore this big snake!” the company said oN Tuesday. “A snake certainly does not belong with the plastic.”

The garbage workers saw the snake coming out of a plastic bag and had quite a shock. They called in the police and local animal ambulance, who came to collect the snake and take it to a safe place.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cv9_n13Npm2/