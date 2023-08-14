Ajax goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli will be sidelined until at least the winter break, the Amsterdam club announced on Monday. The Argentinian goalkeeper sustained an injury to his right shoulder during the first game of the 2023-24 Eredivisie season on Saturday against Heracles.

Rulli collided with a Heracles player before the half-hour mark and had to be replaced. The 23-year-old Dutch goalkeeper Jay Gorter came on to take his place. According to Ajax trainer Maurice Steijn, Gorter was meant to be loaned this season.

“In principle, Ramaj is our 2nd GK. Jay is meant to be loaned out, I think Jay should start playing. It's a shame if he sits on the bench. I chose Jay because he knows the backline and he’s familiar with the players.”



Examinations revealed that Rulli requires surgery. This comes as a second blow to Ajax, as another of their goalkeepers, Remko Pasveer, injured his hand in July.

In early August, Ajax secured the services of 21-year-old German goalkeeper Diant Ramaj from Eintracht Frankfurt.