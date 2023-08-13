Two people were injured in a shooting and stabbing at a catering establishment on the Ringdijk in Ridderkerk on Saturday night. The incident was triggered by an argument.

The two victims are an 18-year-old and a 45-year-old man, both from Ridderkerk. The 18-year-old suffered minor injuries to his foot as a result of the shooting. The 45-year-old suffered a minor injury from a knife. The two entered the catering establishment at around 12:10 a.m. when an argument broke out with two other men. They then went back and forth, stabbing and later shooting.

The two perpetrators then fled, leaving the two men from Ridderkerk behind. They required hospital treatment and were arrested later that night by the police for their role in the incident. The police are still searching for the two men who fled. It is possible that one of them was injured in the stabbing, the police said.

In another incident, two people were killed in a head-on collision between two cars on the N347 near Markelo in the province of Overijssel, the police reported. In addition, an unknown number of people were trapped. According to RTV Oost, three people were eventually taken to the hospital seriously injured.

The accident happened around 7:45 p.m. on the provincial road. The road was closed to traffic in both directions. Two passengers were killed in the serious accident, an 88-year-old man from Delden and a 55-year-old woman from Amsterdam.

The police are currently investigating the causes of the accident. A police spokeswoman could not say how long the road will remain closed.