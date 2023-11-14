An 18-year-old boy was gunned down on Olmenlaan in Ridderkerk on Monday evening. Paramedics rushed the severely injured teen to a nearby hospital by ambulance, the police said. He succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, the Rotterdam police reported on X on Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened on the street at around 7:00 p.m. The police launched an investigation, cordoning off the scene to search for trace evidence, speaking to witnesses, and viewing available camera footage. “Based on the investigation, the police searched a house in Beverwaard but found no suspicious objects,” the police said.

The police also searched the area for the shooter, but no arrests have been made so far. The investigation is ongoing, and the police asked witnesses and anyone with relevant doorbell camera, dashcam, or surveillance camera footage to come forward.