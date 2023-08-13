Squatters have occupied five empty houses in the Croeselaan in Utrecht and are allowed to stay there for the time being. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the municipality of Utrecht. The houses are reportedly destined for demolition.

Voormalige sociale huur panden aan de croeselaan gekraakt! pic.twitter.com/2NzmU9uPIq — Woonprotest Utrecht (@woproutrecht) August 13, 2023

"Contact is currently being sought with the squatters.” According to the spokesperson, there is no reason to proceed with the eviction. "The owner of the property is going to file a report and this will be assessed by the OM." The police were on the scene on Croeselaan, but have since left. No arrests have been made.

On Sunday, a protest took place on the Jaarbeursplein in Utrecht, where the action group Woonprotest Utrecht called on housing associations to stop selling social housing. A picture posted by the organization on X shows squatters hanging a banner on the houses that reads "Save the social rent" in big red letters.

"We demand an end to the unnecessary sale, demolition, and vacancy of social housing. We also demand that more money be invested in social housing so that more housing can be built and maintained. So that housing becomes a right again and not an income model," said Woonprotest Utrecht.

In a statement, the angry squatters pointed to the failure of the local GroenLinks party, which had the deciding vote in the city council's decision to demolish the old houses. "This happened less than a week after they supported a housing protest. This is extremely hypocritical," the protesters told NOS.