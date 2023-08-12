The Dutch scouts who participated in the World Jamboree in South Korea during the last two weeks will return to the Netherlands on Saturday. The first group will arrive at Schiphol Airport in the early evening. The program of the international Scouting event had to be shortened and adjusted due to a typhoon approaching the South Korean coast.

The meeting of 43,000 teenagers from scout associations of almost 160 countries in the southern polder of Saemangeum had previously been controversial because of poor preparation for the very hot summer days. The delegations from the United States and the United Kingdom even decided to leave early because of the heat. The scouts who stayed were then moved to various locations in the city of Seoul and the nearby Gyeonggi region due to the impending storm.

The jamboree ended on Friday night with a K-pop show at Sangam World Cup Stadium in western Seoul. About 2,000 Dutch scouts participated in the jamboree.

Political parties blame each other for the shortcomings of the World Jamboree. The current government party accuses the previous government party of having taken the initiative to hold the meeting in Saemangeum. The current opposition party accuses the government of failing to organize it.

