The number of claims against the bargain chain Big Bazar continues to grow. According to director Joost Konings of the debt collecting agency in Amsterdam, there are now ten pending cases, and the total claims against Big Bazar are approaching 430,000 euros.

This week it was announced that the landlord of a commercial building in Goes has filed for bankruptcy on behalf of Big Bazar. The Konings debt collection agency filed the petition on behalf of the landlord due to rent arrears with the court in Amsterdam. Big Bazar's rent arrears for the building in Goes amounts to 20,000 euros.

The retail chain has already said it is struggling to cope with the financial burden but is taking steps to cut costs. Big Bazar attributes the problems to the sharp rise in energy prices following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. As a result, visitors to its more than 120 stores are spending less than before, Big Bazar said. The chain employs about 1,400 people.

Meanwhile, negotiations are ongoing between Big Bazar and Konings over the store lease for the Goes premises, although the latter says this is "difficult." The debt collection agency reports that Big Bazar has indicated that it would like to buy out the lease for the premises in Goes. However, this is out of the question for the landlord because the investment in the Goes business affects her daily livelihood. She herself would be in trouble if the rental income failed to come in.

Nevertheless, Konings says there are also positive developments, as the agency has offered to mediate on behalf of several creditors at once to Big Bazar's owner, Heerke Kooistra. "Kooistra initially told me that he was very sympathetic to this, which gives me hope," the agency said. In addition, Konings has the impression that the Big Bazar owner wants to do everything he can to save the store chain. "He struck me as a businessman who knows what he's doing," Konings said. "He also wants to come to my office to 'have coffee' together and settle the debt."

A hearing on the landlord's bankruptcy petition in Goes is scheduled for Aug. 29 in the court in Amsterdam. Konings, however, hopes Big Bazar will pay by then.