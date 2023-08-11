A 27-year-old man from Hoogvliet got hurt in a shootout on Rijtuigweg in Rotterdam-Zuid on Thursday evening. Locals found dozens of bullet casings on the street, Rijnmond reports.

The Hoogvliet man got shot in the leg. He stumbled to Vuurplaat, where he collapsed. Emergency services took him to a hospital, where the police arrested him.

The police believe the man was actively involved in the shootout. Investigators found a firearm under a car. According to witnesses, the Hoogvliet man left it there.

Rijtuigweg has camera surveillance. It is not yet clear whether there is any useful footage of Thursday’s events, according to Rijnmond.

No further arrests have been made.