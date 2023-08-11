Henri Bontenbal is set to be the new leader of the CDA party for the upcoming elections, as confirmed by sources in The Hague to RTL Nieuws on Friday. He will succeed Wopke Hoekstra, who previously announced his decision not to lead the CDA party into the elections after the fall of the Cabinet in July. Bontenbal's official nomination by the party board is expected on Monday.

The 40-year-old man from Rotterdam studied physics in Leiden and specialized in energy policy and sustainability. Although he participated in the 2021 general election, he was not elected. He first joined the Tweede Kamer in June 2021 as a temporary replacement for Pieter Omtzigt, who was suffering from burnout. In January 2022, he became a permanent member of parliament, replacing Wopke Hoekstra, who had taken a position in the new cabinet.

Bontenbal is a strong proponent of nuclear energy. While not widely known to the public, he is a trusted candidate for many CDA members, according to RTL Nieuws. "Intellectual and politically smart, exceptionally kind. A true CDA member with consideration for fellow colleagues,” said an important CDA member about Bontenbal.

The party board still has to officially approve the nomination on Monday afternoon, but that appears to be a formality, according to NOS. Once the party board gives its official approval, potential rival candidates have a ten-day window to come forward. These candidates must already have backing from various provincial or municipal party branches. Should any rival candidates step forward, members will have the opportunity to cast their votes for them online at a later time.

This nomination comes at a tumultuous time for the party. The Christian Democrats have been scrambling since the results of the 2021 parliamentary election and the very public departure of Pieter Omtzigt. In the provincial elections earlier this year, the CDA lost voters in all but two municipalities.

The party took another hit last week with the exit of notable member Mona Keijzer. The former State Secretary of Economic Affairs was very popular within the party ranks. CDA chairman Hans Huibers resigned on Friday following criticism of his performance.

The new party leader undoubtedly faces a significant challenge ahead – uniting all CDA members and entering the campaign with new energy. The task becomes even more daunting if they end up campaigning against Pieter Omtzigt. The much-admired former CDA member is considering entering the race with his own party this election.