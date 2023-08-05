Former state secretary and party member Mona Keijzer is leaving the CDA. This was confirmed by a spokesperson for the party, RTL Nieuws reported.

The spokesperson would not comment on the reasons for Keijzer's departure. According to RTL, however, she had been critical of the possible candidacy of Nijmegen Mayor Hubert Bruls for the list leader position. Her criticism had not been taken seriously by party chairman Hans Huibers, RTL said. That was the drop in the bucket for her.

Nijmegen mayor Hubert Bruls said that it is “not up for discussion” that he wants to become the new party leader of the CDA, his spokesperson confirmed. "I don't participate in speculation," Bruls told the Gelderlander about the rumors that he wants to run for the party leadership.

Keijzer was State Secretary for Economic Affairs in the Rutte III Cabinet, and she was dismissed by Prime Minister Mark Rutte after she made negative comments about the coronavirus policy in De Telegraaf.

In 2020, she sought to become the party's list leader but was defeated by Hugo de Jonge and Pieter Omtzigt. She received over 165,000 votes in the 2017 elections.

The party board thanked Keijzer "for all she has meant to the CDA." "Until recently, Mona was an active CDA member and also a member of the Program Committee for the European Parliament." The board wishes her "all the best."