Eight out of the 13 Dutch universities will no longer offer tuition fee discounts to new Ukrainian students, NOS reported on Wednesday. These students will be required to pay the full tuition fee in the upcoming academic year.

Last year, universities and HBO colleges decided to provide Ukrainian refugees with a reduced tuition rate. As students from outside the European Economic Area (EEA), they would normally pay between 8,000 to 15,000 euros. However, they were charged the standard tuition of over 2,200 euros. The new students from Ukraine at the eight Dutch universities will pay the same fees as other students from outside the EEA

The 540 Ukrainian students who started their programs last year can continue under the initial terms and will not be subject to the increased fee. The number of Ukrainian students enrolling this year and facing the higher rate is yet to be determined.

NOS did not specify which universities will implement higher fees for new Ukrainian students.

Universities expected the Cabinet would subsidize the reduced fees, but Education Minister Robbert Dijkgraaf stated in early June that there would be no financial assistance from the government.