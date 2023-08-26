Ukrainians find the Netherlands to be the second most attractive place to work in the European Union, behind Germany, research from Indeed has shown. Globally, the Netherlands is in the top five most attractive labor markets for Ukrainians, said Indeed, which claims to be the largest job vacancy site in the Netherlands.

The website looked at search behavior and activity from people located in Ukraine. The job site did not investigate the reason the Netherlands was attractive to Ukrainian people.

At the same time, the European Union is “not exactly popular” among job seekers from other countries ever since the coronavirus pandemic, the researchers noted. “In June, only 2.8 percent of clicks on jobs in the EU came from workers in other countries outside the EU,” Indeed wrote.

That is nothing compared to the share of foreigners who click on vacancies in other large - and especially English-speaking - labor markets such as the United Kingdom. “The UK also appears to be more attractive to overseas job seekers over the longer term, with the share of overseas searches consistently higher than the EU since at least 2017,” Indeed stated.

Australia and Canada also attract far more foreign job seekers than Europe. However, the labor market in the United States, like the EU, is not performing as well.