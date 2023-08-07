The organization of the World Scout Jamboree in South Korea has decided to cut the event short due to an approaching hurricane. The event with over 40,000 scouts, including 2,000 Dutch ones, was scheduled to run until Saturday. But weather forecasts warned of heavy rains and strong wind gusts hitting from Wednesday, NOS reports.

It is not yet clear when exactly the thousands of participants will leave the World Jamboree grounds in Saemangeum.

Weather-wise, the event just could not catch a break. Last week, the young participants faced a massive heat wave, with maximums reaching 38 degrees for several days. Hundreds of participants became unwell. Eight Dutch scouts got treatment in the emergency hospital.

Last week, the British scouting club announced it would withdraw its 4,000 participants earlier due to the heat and to relieve pressure on the organization. American scouts also announced over the weekend that they would be leaving, according to NOS. Scouting Nederland then saw no reason to leave the camp.