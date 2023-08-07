The Dutch people who were injured in Cambodia after a drunk driver crashed into a wedding party on Sunday have all left the hospital. A spokesperson representing the Dutch attendees reported this on Monday. He stated that five of the eight Dutch attendees sustained minor injuries. An earlier statement from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs mentioned four Dutch casualties.

The incident happened on Sunday in the village of Chroy Neang Nguon in the Srey Snom district of Siem Reap province. Footage shows a gray pickup truck crashing straight into the bride and people around her and through the building behind them. The spokesperson for the Dutch ceremonial guests confirmed that it was an accident. The vehicle's driver, a guest at the event, is of Cambodian nationality.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance to the Dutch individuals and has been in contact with the local authorities regarding the incident. The Ministry has made no statements regarding the identity of the victims.