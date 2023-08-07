Fourteen people, including 13 Dutch, got hurt in Cambodia on Sunday when a drunk driver crashed into a wedding party, according to local media. Footage shows a gray pickup truck crashing straight into the bride and people around her and through the building behind them.

The incident happened on Sunday in the village of Chroy Neang Nguon in the Srey Snom district of Siem Reap province. The drunk driver, reportedly a wedding gust himself, allegedly lost control of his car and crashed into the wedding party.

A video of the incident can be found here. It may be distressing to some viewers.

The Dutch victims are between the ages of 10 and 46 years old, according to Khmer Times. The 14th victim is Vietnamese. Emergency services rushed them to a nearby hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

The police arrested the driver, a 41-year-old teacher, according to Khmer Times.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not give the Telegraaf more details about the incident. “But we are investigating.”