The last two buses carrying Dutch tourists affected by the storms in Italy arrived in the Netherlands on Sunday, a spokesperson for SOS International reported. A total of about 600 Dutch people were picked up by 12 buses.

The vacationers were dropped off on Sunday in Arnhem, Amersfoort, Eindhoven, Rotterdam, and Zwolle, among other places. They were vacationers who had been traveling on Lake Garda and were hit by a storm there. Their vehicle was so badly damaged that they were unable to drive it home themselves. Following the storm, the Dutch emergency call centers SOS International, Eurocross, and ANWB received around 1,400 requests for help.

Bus transport was organized by the emergency centers led by SOS International.