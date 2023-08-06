Most parts of the country may experience flooding on Sunday due to local rain showers. The national weather institute KNMI has issued Code Yellow for Noord-Brabant, Zeeland, Zuid-Holland, Noord-Holland, Overijssel, and Drenthe.

In the west, more than 50 millimeters of rain are expected within 24 hours. "Traffic and outdoor activities may be affected," KNMI said.

In the afternoon, starting around 2 p.m., "brisk thunderstorms" may develop in the east with locally a lot of rain in a short time. These thunderstorms should dissipate by mid-evening.

Furthermore, on the coast of Zeeland and Zuid-Holland, severe gusts around 80 kilometers per hour should be expected in the afternoon and evening. In the evening, the wind will "blow strongly" on the Noord-Holland coast, also with gusts around 80 kilometers per hour. "By late Sunday evening, the wind gusts will decrease again," the weather institute said.

The Zaanstreek-Waterland security region reported that several emergency services have been called out for a flooded parking garage in Purmerend. The Hoogheemraadschap Hollands Noorderkwartier has been working since Sunday afternoon to lower the water level around the parking garage.

The fire department in Amsterdam posted on X that there is too much water in the region due to the rains. "Our control center receives many calls, but only call 112 in case of acute danger."

Het regent! Het regent veel en hard en dat heeft tot gevolg dat we in onze regio te maken hebben met overtollig water. Onze meldkamer ontvangt heel veel telefoontjes maar bel alleen 112 bij acuut gevaar. Benieuwd naar wat je kunt doen bij wateroverlast? https://t.co/E3BUanlsol — Brandweer AA (@BrandweerAA) August 6, 2023

In addition, the A27 from Breda in the direction of Gorinchem is closed between Geertruidenberg and Nieuwendijk due to water on the road. "Traffic is being diverted via the freeway slip road," the ANWB said.

On the Overijsselse Vecht, the water level has risen due to the heavy rain, the water board Vechtstromen reported. For this reason, no navigation is possible between Ommen in Overijssel and the German border until further notice. This is because this part of the Overijsselse Vecht is only used by pleasure boaters, who have to operate the locks on the stretch themselves. According to the authorities, this is too dangerous at high water levels. The closure will continue until further notice.