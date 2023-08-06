A 16-year-old girl was stabbed on Saturday afternoon in the town of Hulst in Zeeuws-Vlaanderen. The police arrested a 14-year-old boy as a suspect, a spokesperson said. The incident happened at a children's party in a restaurant, the police reported.

The young perpetrator fled after the incident but could be apprehended shortly thereafter. Police have launched an investigation. "Victim assistance has been sought for some (young) witnesses," the police informed, as several children saw the attack, NOS reported.

In another incident, a 36-year-old man from The Hague was shot in the night from Saturday to Sunday. The incident happened in an entertainment venue in the Herenstraat in the city center. The injured man was taken to a hospital shortly after. No one has been arrested yet.

According to the police, there were many people at the scene at the time of the shooting. Victim support is available for those who need it, the police said.