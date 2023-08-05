A 25-year-old man from Alkmaar was killed in a shooting at the intersection of Brouwerstraat and Bassingracht in Den Helder on Friday night. Furthermore, two other people were injured, one of them seriously. According to the police, the shooter is still on the run and they will release a description of the suspect soon.

In de loop van de nacht is één van de zwaargewonden, een 25-jarige man uit Alkmaar, overleden. De andere zwaargewonde man is opgenomen. Bekend geworden dat een 3e persoon gewond is geraakt bij het schietincindent op de Bassingracht te #DenHelder. Het onderzoek gaat voort. — Politie Eenheid Noord-Holland (@POL_Eenheid_NH) August 5, 2023

The shooting occurred around midnight near a catering establishment. Later, a third person was also found injured.

Several emergency services arrived at the scene, including two rescue helicopters. The seriously injured victims were taken to a hospital where one of them died from their injuries.

The police are investigating the case. The area around the catering facility has been cordoned off for this purpose.

In another incident, 20 homes in an apartment complex in the Bernhardlaan in Susteren, Limburg, were temporarily evacuated Friday night after a fire broke out and carbon monoxide was present. The residents were temporarily housed elsewhere but will be able to return to their apartments "in the course of the morning," the fire department said.

The residents were checked by paramedics. One of them has been taken to hospital for further check-ups.