Amsterdam gathered on Saturday for the 26th Canal Parade. Along the Amsterdam canals, especially along the Prinsengracht in the direction of Vijzelstraat and Leidsestraat, it is very busy despite the occasional rain.

Amsterdam Pride 2023 the Canal Parade starts!! pic.twitter.com/HTXfEuJERt — ILSON David (@ILSONDavid) August 5, 2023

As the boat parade progresses, the crowds in the city increase. The crowd is decked out with pride flags, glittery clothes, caps, and scarves. The spectators are well prepared for the rain, with caps, ponchos, and umbrellas. They stand on the sidelines and dance or sit on chairs, balconies, and roofs. Party tents have also been set up under which people can seek shelter. The canals themselves are also bustling with boats sailing in rapid succession and dancing exuberantly.

The boat parade is part of the two-week Queer & Pride. All boats participate in their own way in the #YouAreIncluded theme and are led by a boat from the Trans Pride committee. This year, two boats from Suriname are also participating as part of the commemoration year of past slavery. One of the boats is provided by Surinamese singer and songwriter Jeangu Macrooy. Another first is the boat of Amsterdam Zoo ARTIS, which is decorated with all kinds of plants and flowers.

In addition, Prince Pieter-Christiaan will sail along on Saturday during the Canal Parade in Amsterdam. Countess Eloise can also be seen on one of the boats. As far as is known, it is the first time that members of the royal family participate in the famous boat parade.

The son of Princess Margriet and Pieter van Vollenhoven sails on the defense boat. The prince shared some images of the party on Instagram. Pieter-Christiaan has been reserve colonel at the Marechaussee since 2018. He previously held various other positions there.

Eloise, the eldest daughter of Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien, sails on the RTL boat. Images that were broadcast live on NPO1 showed that she dances exuberantly and sings along with the music.