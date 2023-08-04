PSV beat Feyenoord in De Kuip in Rotterdam to win the 2023 Johan Cruijff Schaal on Friday. Noa Lang scored the winning goal to give Peter Bosz his first cup victory as PSV manager.

Peter Bosz gave Isaac Babadi a starting place in his first competitive match as PSV manager. Babadi took the position that was filled by Xavi Simons last season, who is now on loan at RB Leipzig. Noa Lang makes his competitive debut for the Eindhoven club, and another new signing Ricardo Pepi starts on the bench. Ramiz Zerrouki and Calvin Stengs played their first competitive match for the club.

The Johan Cruijff Schaal was played in De Kuip, as the rules state it is always played in the previous seasons' Eredivisie champions. PSV has won the JC Schaal the most time with 13 victories. Feyenoord have won it four times.

Feyenoord came closest to breaking the deadlock in the first half. A cross from Alireza Jahanbaksch found Igor Paixao after eight minutes, whose shot was saved by the legs of PSV goalkeeper Walter Benitez. A comical error nearly gave Feyenoord the lead after 24 minutes. Paixao got to the ball before Benitez and chipped it towards the empty goal, where PSV midfielder Ibrahim Sangare could intercept, but the Ivorian midfielder sliced his clearance nearly, giving Stengs a chance to head home.

Jordan Teze created PSV’s first chance of the match. The fullback used all his strength to fend David Hancko off before shooting toward the goal, but Justin Bijlow was able to save.

Johan Bakayoko forced a great save from Bijlow when the ball dropped to him after a shortly taken corner on the hour mark. PSV was starting to dominate as Teze tested Bijlow again when his shot was deflected before being saved spectacularly by the Feyenoord keeper.

PSV took the lead in the 79th minute. A fantastic pass from deep by Oliver Boscagli found the substitute Ismael Saibari who laid the ball across the box to Lang to steer it home. Lang had been whistled by the Feyenoord fans all match and took this opportunity to get his own back with his goal celebration.

Both sides kick their Eredivisie seasons off next weekend. PSV faces FC Utrecht at home on Saturday. Feyenoord will start the defence of their Eredivisie crown at home to Fortuna Sittard.