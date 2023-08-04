The court sentenced a 51-year-old man from MIddelburg to prison on Thursday for attempted grooming, among other things. The man tried to make a sex appointment in September last year while chatting with what he thought was a 14-year-old girl, but in reality, turned out to be his own son posing as an underage girl.

The court sentenced the man to two years in prison, eight months of which are conditionally suspended. During the three-year probation period, the man must undergo treatment and may not seek contact with minors in any way.

The verdict shows that the man had sexually tinted conversations with the “girl” and asked her to perform lewd acts on him. He also sent a photo of his erect penis and asked her to meet him in Tenrenuzen the next day.

The son suspected that his father sought and maintained contact with young girls, so he decided to pose as one to find out. It must have been extra confrontational for him to get confirmation in this way, the court said.

It did not come to a real appointment with “Annabelle,” but the court is convinced that the man would have liked this.”The nature and content of the chat conversation hardly allow for a conclusion other than that the chat conversation was aimed at actually making a sex arrangement between them.”

The son’s action brought more criminal offenses to light. The suspect also possessed child pornography. He also allegedly penetrated a 14-year-old girl with his penis. And during a sleepover at his house, he let one of his daughter’s friends touch his penis. “Especially at a school friend’s house, you should be safe, but the suspect violated that standard, purely out of lust, with all the consequences that entails.”