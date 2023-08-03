The suspect in a fatal stabbing on Robert Scottstraat in Amsterdam earlier this week often quarreled with his neighbors, including the victims in the stabbing on Tuesday, a spokesperson for the police told AT5. A 25-year-old man died in the stabbing, and a 29-year-old man got seriously hurt.

The police arrested the suspect, a 36-year-old man, shortly after the stabbing. He was a neighbor of the two victims. The police have said nothing about the motive for the stabbing. But a police spokesperson told AT5 that the man had caused problems and nuisance with several locals in the past, including the victims.

The police worked with various partners when responding to previous reports of nuisance by the man, the spokesperson said. These partners included the municipality and the housing association.

“Because the investigation is still in full swing, no substantive announcements can be made at the moment about the exact nature of the problems and the contact there has been with the police,” the spokesperson said.