Two men were seriously injured in a stabbing in a home on Robert Scottstraat in Amsterdam on Tuesday morning. One of the victims didn't survive. One suspect is in custody, the Amsterdam police said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The emergency services received the first report of the incident at around 8:45 a.m. The police, multiple ambulances, and a trauma team by helicopter responded to the scene. Paramedics stabilized the victims and rushed them to a hospital. The police arrested the suspected perpetrator, a 36-year-old man from Amsterdam.

Eyewitnesses told Parool that the perpetrator, a man, was covered in blood. According to locals, he lives in the area and was known to show “disturbed” behavior. One witness said he was standing on a balcony with a knife before the stabbing.

“I was quietly drinking coffee when I suddenly heard screaming and banging in the house next to me,” local Jelle Zijlstra told the Amsterdam newspaper. “Someone shouted very loudly: Help!” Zijlstra called the emergency services. “There were all sorts of people calling outside. At one point, a man came out, half-naked and covered in blood. Another man was on the balcony waving a knife.” Another neighbor took in the injured man.

Zijlstra said he did not recognize the suspect. “But he came across a bit confused. He shouted all kinds of things, for example, that AT5 should come and things about his file, I couldn’t make out much of it.”

The police are investigating what happened.