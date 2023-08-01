The suspected gunman in a shooting at the Summer Carnival in Rotterdam on Saturday is a 26-year-old man from the Netherlands Antilles, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) said to NU.nl. He is still in custody and will be arraigned later this week.

Two other people arrested around the shooting - a 21-year-old man from Gulpen and a 42-year-old man from Leeuwarden - have been released from custody due to “insufficient evidence,” the OM spokesperson said. He added that the investigation is ongoing.

On Saturday evening, the police saw a person shoot at the 21-year-old man from Gulpen on Coolsingel. The police shot the suspect. Both the Gulp man and the 26-year-old suspect were admitted to a hospital for treatment. They were not in critical condition, the OM said. The spokesperson couldn’t say whether they were still in the hospital.

The man from Leeuwarden was arrested shortly after the shooting on suspicion of involvement.

A third person got hurt in the incident - a woman who ran away from the gunshots and fell. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution, but her injuries were believed to be minor.

The Rijksrecherche, the department that handles investigations within government services like the police, is investigating the police officers’ use of their firearms in this incident. That is standard procedure whenever a cop fires their service weapon.

The police arrested a total of 28 people during the Summer Carnival this weekend, most for public drunkenness and missing identification documents.