The police arrested a total of 28 people over the weekend at the Summer Carnival in Rotterdam and the surrounding area. On Friday, one person was arrested for assault, and another 27 people were arrested on Saturday. Most of the people were arrested for public drunkenness and missing identification documents, the police reported.

Earlier, it was announced that three men suspected of involvement in Saturday night's shooting in the city center had been arrested. It concerns a 21-year-old man from Gulpen, a 42-year-old man from Leeuwarden, and a 26-year-old man from the Netherlands Antilles. A firearm was seized in the incident during the Summer Carnival.

The suspected shooter was shot by the police after the man himself shot at a person shortly before. Both the suspect and the victim were injured. However, the severity of the injuries is not yet known.

A shooting also occurred early Saturday afternoon. So far, no suspect has been arrested and no one was injured in the incident.

Later Saturday evening, there was a stabbing on Witte de Withstraat. A 29-year-old man was injured in the incident. However, it is unclear if this incident has anything to do with the Summer Carnival.

The organization of the Summer Carnival in Rotterdam regrets the violent incidents during the busy festival. "We sympathize with all visitors who had to witness this," said Rotterdam Unlimited Summer Carnival and the Stichting Summer Carnival Nederland in a joint statement. "We want to emphasize that the safety and well-being of our visitors is our top priority at all times."

However, the organization of the event does not yet want to comment substantively on the incidents during the festival, while the police are still investigating. "After the investigation has been completed, we will look at the future of the event in consultation with the municipality."

In general, the organization looks back "with pride" on the Summer Carnival and Saturday's "beautiful and sunny street parade". "The festival had a good atmosphere in which the celebration of culture and diversity was central."

The 36th edition of the Rotterdam Summer Carnival was on Friday and Saturday. During the street parade, a kilometer-long procession with floats and dancers moved through the city. More than 2,500 dancers, 25 carnival groups, and countless floats take part in the summer carnival in Rotterdam every year. The highlight of the festival is the street parade on Saturday, Nu.nl reported.