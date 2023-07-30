Two shootings took place on the Coolsingel in Rotterdam, where the Summer Carnival was held on Saturday. While no one was injured in the first shooting, three people were injured in the second shooting, according to the police. One of them was shot by the police after the suspect had shot at a person moments before. According to the police, three suspects have been arrested, including the victim and the shooter.

The police saw one person start shooting at one of the victims, after which officers fired at the suspect. Both were taken to a hospital. The third victim was a woman who fell while running away, a police spokesperson reported. She was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The shooting took place in the evening near the Bijenkorf. The summer carnival parade on the Coolsingel had already ended, but there were still stages where music was played. According to an ANP reporter, several bangs were heard and dozens of people ran away in panic. After that, the situation calmed down again relatively quickly.

Overall, three people were arrested, including the victim and the shooter. Shortly after the incident, officers arrested a third suspect near Van Oldenbarneveltplaat. He is suspected of being involved in the crime. Furthermore, the National Criminal Police, under the direction of the Public Prosecutor's Office, is investigating the shootings by the police.

The first shooting took place on the Coolsingel in the afternoon. This was near Beurs. However, no one was injured in the incident and the perpetrator ran away.

The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. when a witness heard a loud gunshot and saw a man holding a firearm. According to Rijnmond, the Summer Carnival Parade had just ended when the shot was fired. However, the festivities continued after the incident.

The police are still looking for the perpetrator, which they describe as a dark-skinned man wearing beige pants and a black bag with a red strap.

More than 2,500 dancers, 25 carnival groups, and countless floats take part in the summer carnival in Rotterdam every year. The highlight of the festival is the street parade on Saturday, Nu.nl reported.