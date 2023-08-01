The Women's football team of the Netherlands has beaten World Cup debutants Vietnam convincingly. Because of the 7-0 win, Andries Jonker's side stayed ahead of the reigning champions, the United States, and will most likely avoid the number three of the world, Sweden, in the last sixteen. Oranje was already 5-0 ahead at halftime in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Oranje started with the same side that faced the US in their last match. Lineth Beerensteyn is still missing due to an injury she picked up against Portugal in the first match.

Lieke Martens scored the first goal after just seven minutes, lobbing the ball over Tran Thi Kim Thanh in the Vietnam goal. It was 2-0 just a few minutes later. Beerensteyn's replacement Katja Snoeijs took a touch before volleying the ball into the corner. Esmee Brugts made it three seven minutes later with a beautifully curled shot into the far corner from outside the box.

It was clear that Vietnam was a couple of levels below the OranjeLeeuwinnen as Jill Roord made it 4-0 after just 23 minutes after some brilliant play by Snoeijs. The crosses from wide were creating havoc in the Vietnam defence, with Danielle van de Donk the next to take advantage after Roord's effort was saved to make it 5-0 just before halftime.

Jonker's side took their foot off the gas a little in the second half. The sixth goal fell in the 58th minute as Brugts hit another shot from distance which was almost a carbon copy of the midfielder's first goal.

Wieke Kapitein came on in the second half, which makes her the youngest player to ever play for a Netherlands side at a World Cup. The 17-year-old who plays for FC Twente is younger than any female or male that played before her.

Roord got the game's last goal heading home from a short distance after Stefanie van der Gragt had nodded the ball across the box to assist her.

The United States drew 0-0 with Portugal, meaning they finished second behind Oranje. Jonker's side will face one of Italy, Argentina, or South Africa in the next round. Those sides will battle to go through on Wednesday at 09:00 Netherlands time.