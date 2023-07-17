The Netherlands will kick off their World Cup campaign on July 23 against Portugal in the Forsyth Barr stadium in New Zealand. The Leeuwinnen will play in Group E with Portugal, Vietnam, and the United States. Andries Jonker’s side will be hoping to avenge their 2019 loss in the final to the U.S.

Their job will be much more challenging without star player Vivianne Miedema, sidelined with an ACL tear. The Arsenal striker is the side’s all-time top scorer. The pressure will be on teammates, including Lieke Martens and Danielle van de Donk, to ensure that Oranje will not sorely miss Miedema.

Esmee Brugts scored the winner against Iceland in September to confirm qualification for Jonker’s side, with rumors swirling that many top clubs are looking towards signing the 19-year-old attacker. Jill Roord could also benefit from Miedema’s absence. Roord scored a 92nd-minute winner against New Zealand in the last World Cup and will be hoping to find the net more often this time, taking advantage of the space Miedema will now leave.

Still, it's the Americans who are the favorites to top the group. They are the number one ranked side in the world, having won all eight games they have played this year. They have also won the World Cup on four occasions. Former manager Jill Ellis led them to victory in the 2015 and 2019 World Cup before stepping down from her role immediately after the 2019 edition.

Vlatko Andonovski is currently the manager and will be embarking on his first World Cup. The pressure is on Andonovksi after the US struggled at the 2021 Olympics, taking home bronze.

It will be the last tournament for Megan Rapinoe, who is retiring from football at the end of the season. Veteran striker Alex Morgan could also be playing her last tournament. The Netherlands hopes to avenge their 2019 loss in the final when the US won 2-0.

Vietnam is the underdog in this group as they are playing in their first World Cup in their history. Manager Mai Duc Chung is the oldest manager at the tournament at 72 years of age. Portugal is also playing in their first World Cup. They defeated Cameroon 2-1 in the playoffs in February to qualify. Manager Francisco Neto is the longest-serving manager at the tournament. He took charge of the side in 2014.

Portugal's hopes largely rely on the form of Benfica forward Jessica Silva.