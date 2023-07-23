The Dutch women’s side started the World Cup with a win over Portugal.A goal bij Stefanie van der Gracht gave Andries Jonker’s side a 1-0 win in Dunedin, New Zealand.

Oranje has 3 points after one game in Group E, just like the US side. The reigning champions beat Vietnam 3-0 in their first match. Jonker’s side face the US on July twenty-seventh and Vietnam on August first.

Jonker wants to make Oranje play more attacking. Managed by Mark Parsons, the side beat Portugal 3-2 a year ago at the group stages of the European Championships. Portugal had come back from a 2-0 deficit on that occasion.

Oranje took the initiative in Dunedin, with Esmee Brugts and Victoria Pelova tasked with adding pace to the side. Lineth Beerensteyn had the first chance of the match. Van der Gragt headed home from the subsequent corner, which the captain Sherida Spitse delivered. The linesman initially disallowed the goal due to Jill Roord being offside, but after consulting the VAR, referee Kateryna Monzul reversed the decision.

Oranje did not give much away against the pace of Jessica Silva and Diana Silva but also failed to put the game to bed. Roord had a good chance from a header, and Danielle van de Donk, who was fit enough to play, did not come to a shooting opportunity, resulting in Beerensteyn shooting wide.

Portugal put more pressure on after half time also having more possession. It did not lead to big chances. Jessica Silva had a shot at goal but was offside. Oranje was sloppy in possession on the other side. The Portuguese keeper Ines Pereira saved shots from Beerensteyn and van de Donk, who should have made it 2-0.

With the difference of just one goal, it was a tense ending to the match. Portugal broke through on the right as Telma Encarnacao shot at goal after spinning away. Daphne van Domselaar parried the attempt. Beerensteyn had to be taken off shortly after a foul on her, and Katja Snoeijs came on in her place. Oranje held on to the lead in the closing stages but could have made it easier by getting a second goal earlier in the match.