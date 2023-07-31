FC Twente won’t allow supporters at the return against Hammarby IF in Stockholm in the preliminary round of the Conference League on Thursday. The club had received new information about the security situation and decided against allowing fans after all, FC Twente said on Monday.

On Saturday, FC Twente still said the Dutch fans could attend the return match. But due to safety concerns after riots around the first match against Hammarby IF in Enschede last week, the Dutch club urged fans not to wear FC Twente clothing and not walk through Stockholm in large groups.

The club now had to take that back. The FC Twente section of the Tele2 Arena will remain empty.

“We had to reconsider Saturday’s message because new information has come in about the safety of supporters who would travel to Stockholm,” FC Twente general manager Paul van der Kraan said. The new information, combined with the disturbances in Enschede on Thursday, led to the decision, he said.

About 1,500 people bought tickets to attend the match in Stockholm. FC Twente will reimburse the tickets. Fans can also get a reimbursement of up to 100 euros for flight tickets and up to 50 euros for accommodation.

“It is an incredibly difficult and tough decision, but we feel that we have to take responsibility and are forced to make it. We realize very well that it is a great disappointment for many because they have been looking forward to this European trip for weeks and have already booked the trip,” Van der Kraan said. He won’t travel to Stockholm either, he said.

FC Twente won the first leg in Enschede 1-0 on Thursday. The match in the Tele2 Arena starts at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday.