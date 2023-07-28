The police arrested ten people before and after the match between FC Twente and Hammarby IF in the second preliminary round of the Conference League. Supporters of both clubs clashed in the stands immediately after the duel, exchanging heavy blows, the police said. The riot police were deployed.

It was also restless around the stadium, and the police had to intervene. “The vast majority of Hammarby supporters were eventually transported to their hotel, facilitated by the police,” the police said.

According to the police, football fans were arrested for public violence, assault, and insulting an official. One of the detainees is a minor and would be released overnight. A police spokesperson said at 1:45 a.m. on Friday that calm had returned around the stadium.

There were several injuries, the police spokesperson said but could not give exact numbers. “We hope to have more clarity about this during the course of the day on Friday.” At least one Swedish supporter fell from the stands and was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, FC Twente general manager Paul van der Kraan said. He called the riots “terrible” and “unworthy of Twente.”

The city shut down a music festival in the city center around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday due to unrest around the stadium. The catering industry had to close at midnight. According to the police, the situation remained calm there, and no intervention was needed.

Enschede had declared the city a security risk area on Thursday afternoon and implemented an emergency decree in the center of Hengelo. It took those measures out of “serious fears of public order disturbances due to the presence of weapons” around the match.

FC Twente won 1-0 against the Swedish club. The return match is in Stockholm next week.