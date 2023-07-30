Three Dutch people who faced difficulties after a storm at a high altitude in Italy's Aosta Valley on Saturday night were brought to safety by local rescue services. They had to spend the night on a ridge not far from the border with Switzerland, according to the local newspaper Aosta Cronaca.

At 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, they informed the rescue services of their situation. The three Dutch climbers were exhausted and a thunderstorm prevented them from reaching the mountain refuge where they were to spend the night. As a result, they could no longer reach their destination at an altitude of 3300 meters, NOS reported. However, due to the difficult weather conditions and darkness, the rescue services had to wait until the morning to take action.

On Sunday morning, the three were rescued from their situation by a helicopter. They were taken to a hospital, where they appeared unharmed and in good health.

In another incident, a Dutch man in his 60s crashed in southwestern Norway. The tragic accident happened during a hike to the Haugabreen glacier in Vestland province. He is believed to have fallen, the Norwegian police said.

Norwegian rescue services were alerted on Saturday evening. The man had been reported missing by his wife after he failed to return from a hike. Rescue dogs, a helicopter, and Red Cross volunteers were deployed to search for the man.

One of the rescue dogs found the injured Dutchman around 05:30 a.m. The man was flown to Førde hospital, but succumbed to his injuries there.